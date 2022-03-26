CVA Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 1,236 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,175,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,014,000 after purchasing an additional 93,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,190,000 after purchasing an additional 250,878 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,626,000 after purchasing an additional 62,829 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,371,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,643,000 after purchasing an additional 37,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 918,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,150,000 after purchasing an additional 38,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVO. Danske upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $106.51 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $117.35. The company has a market capitalization of $250.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.71.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.741 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.