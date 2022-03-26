CVA Family Office LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 388.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,447,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,694,000 after purchasing an additional 508,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,941,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,879 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,408,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,002,000 after purchasing an additional 673,392 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,112,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,248,000 after purchasing an additional 211,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,788,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 178,185 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $51.50 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.48 and a 52-week high of $55.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.24.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.