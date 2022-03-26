CVA Family Office LLC Raises Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 210.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRV. Barclays lowered Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.93.

TRV stock opened at $187.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.26. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $187.78.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

