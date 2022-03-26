CVA Family Office LLC Takes $100,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,342,000 after acquiring an additional 696,922 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,997,000 after acquiring an additional 566,470 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,712,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,745,000 after acquiring an additional 110,861 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,453,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,324,000 after acquiring an additional 396,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,173,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,820,000 after acquiring an additional 276,454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $109.35 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.67 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.96.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

