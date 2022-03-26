CVA Family Office LLC Takes $32,000 Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of WEX by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of WEX by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WEX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.50.

NYSE:WEX opened at $177.91 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $232.07. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17,791.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. WEX had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WEX (Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.