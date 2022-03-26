CVA Family Office LLC Takes $49,000 Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INFO. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 139,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 340.6% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 148,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,296,000 after buying an additional 114,655 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 6.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 12.8% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at about $16,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $665,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INFO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

INFO stock opened at $108.61 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $88.81 and a 1-year high of $135.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.05 and its 200-day moving average is $120.89. The firm has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

