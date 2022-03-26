CVA Family Office LLC Takes Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,978,000 after acquiring an additional 75,243 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 96.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 318,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,162,000 after purchasing an additional 156,314 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 56.1% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock opened at $125.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.94, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.47 and a 52-week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.80.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

