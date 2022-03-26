CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) Insider David Wilton Acquires 5,500 Shares

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Rating) insider David Wilton purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,712 ($22.54) per share, for a total transaction of £94,160 ($123,959.98).

Shares of CVS Group stock opened at GBX 1,728 ($22.75) on Friday. CVS Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,512 ($19.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,835 ($37.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,779.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,144.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 63.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.18) price target on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.49) target price on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Thursday.

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

