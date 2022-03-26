Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a growth of 10,166.7% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,775,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CYAP opened at $0.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Cyber Apps World has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.23.
Cyber Apps World Company Profile (Get Rating)
