CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.19). CyberArk Software reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 433.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.39.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,358,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,812,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYBR traded down $2.48 on Monday, reaching $167.27. The stock had a trading volume of 291,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.30.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

