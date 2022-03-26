Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of sGC pharmacology to discover, develop and commercialize breakthrough treatments for serious and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of Olinciguat, Praliciguat and IW-6463 which are in clinical stage. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

CYCN opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $4.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cyclerion Therapeutics (CYCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.