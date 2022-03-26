CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%.
Shares of CynergisTek stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 253,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,588. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.23. CynergisTek has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $2.85.
About CynergisTek (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CynergisTek (CTEK)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for CynergisTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CynergisTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.