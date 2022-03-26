CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%.

Shares of CynergisTek stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 253,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,588. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.23. CynergisTek has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $2.85.

Get CynergisTek alerts:

About CynergisTek (Get Rating)

CynergisTek, Inc engages in the provision of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance services for companies. It provides these services through assessment and technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. The company was founded on September 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CynergisTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CynergisTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.