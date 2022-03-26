CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $90.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CONE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered CyrusOne from a hold rating to a tender rating and set a $90.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.03.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $90.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.04. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 430.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $66.17 and a twelve month high of $90.49.

CyrusOne ( NASDAQ:CONE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.02 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 990.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne (Get Rating)

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.