Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

Get Cytek BioSciences alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on CTKB. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cytek BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

CTKB stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Cytek BioSciences has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $28.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.32.

In other news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $288,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 166,200 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $2,489,676.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,168,400 shares of company stock valued at $28,646,518 and sold 100,000 shares valued at $1,344,800.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Cytek BioSciences by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cytek BioSciences by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cytek BioSciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cytek BioSciences by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytek BioSciences (Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytek BioSciences (CTKB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.