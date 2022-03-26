D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.33 EPS

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $2.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
HEPS traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.03. 408,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,744. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.22.
D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile (Get Rating)
D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.
