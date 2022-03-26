D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.33 EPS

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $2.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

HEPS traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.03. 408,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,744. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEPS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 14,890 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile (Get Rating)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

