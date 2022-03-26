DAFI Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $857,595.00 (DAFI)

DAFI Protocol (DAFI) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. DAFI Protocol has a market cap of $13.79 million and $857,595.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAFI Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DAFI Protocol has traded up 32.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00035489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00112190 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DAFI Protocol Profile

DAFI Protocol (CRYPTO:DAFI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 562,126,168 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

DAFI Protocol Coin Trading

