Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases Earnings Results

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Darden Restaurants updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.300-$7.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.30-7.45 EPS.

NYSE DRI traded down $2.60 on Friday, hitting $129.80. 1,730,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.86 and its 200 day moving average is $144.33. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $116.04 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.42%.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 10,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.77.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

