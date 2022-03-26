Davis Rea LTD. Purchases 218 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Davis Rea LTD. boosted its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,911 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.3% of Davis Rea LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after acquiring an additional 173,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after acquiring an additional 865,909 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,746,674,000 after acquiring an additional 480,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,583,056,000 after acquiring an additional 865,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total transaction of $162,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,717 shares of company stock worth $1,883,621 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.82. 40,011,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,884,804. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.93. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.82 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $603.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

