DeepOnion Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3,030.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $3,030.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000427 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00013009 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00008982 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,655,551 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

