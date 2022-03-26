Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.020-$0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $47 million-$49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.63 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.220-$0.260 EPS.
DH traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $23.20. 327,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,732. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $50.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77.
Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.78 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth acquired 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,951.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.
Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.
