Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.020-$0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $47 million-$49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.63 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.220-$0.260 EPS.

DH traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $23.20. 327,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,732. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $50.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.78 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Definitive Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.55.

In other news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth acquired 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,951.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

