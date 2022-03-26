Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 307,478 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 223% from the average daily volume of 95,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Delta 9 Cannabis from C$1.13 to C$0.98 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.02 million and a PE ratio of -3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.08.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. As of April 14, 2021, it owned and operated 12 retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand.

