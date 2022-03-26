Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Rating) dropped 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.35 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.45 ($0.05). Approximately 5,055,173 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 4,318,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.53 ($0.05).
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 25.00 and a quick ratio of 25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.80.
Deltic Energy Company Profile (LON:DELT)
Featured Stories
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Deltic Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deltic Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.