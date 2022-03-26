Dent (DENT) Market Cap Tops $279.39 Million

Dent (DENT) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Dent has a total market cap of $279.39 million and approximately $40.55 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dent has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dent Coin Profile

Dent (CRYPTO:DENT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

