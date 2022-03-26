Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,685,000 after purchasing an additional 308,383 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,781,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,129,000 after purchasing an additional 318,575 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,799,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,313,000 after purchasing an additional 898,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $74.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.50. The firm has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Redburn Partners began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

