Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 222 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 222 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,033,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,208,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.50.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BLK opened at $741.04 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $660.15 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $759.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $853.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $112.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

