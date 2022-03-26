Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,010 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 23.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $555.71 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $344.10 and a 12 month high of $571.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $519.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.89.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

