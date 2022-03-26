Derwent London’s (DLN) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Derwent London (LON:DLNGet Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,850 ($37.52) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.02% from the stock’s previous close.

DLN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.86) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.71) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.98) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,667 ($35.11) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,447.22 ($45.38).

DLN opened at GBX 3,203 ($42.17) on Thursday. Derwent London has a 1-year low of GBX 2,797 ($36.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,850 ($50.68). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,201.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,374.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The stock has a market cap of £3.59 billion and a PE ratio of 14.27.

In other news, insider Emily Prideaux sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,090 ($40.68), for a total transaction of £20,888.40 ($27,499.21).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

