Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €135.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($148.35) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($117.58) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €112.00 ($123.08) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($107.69) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($131.87) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($98.90) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €102.40 ($112.53).

Shares of BMW stock opened at €77.89 ($85.59) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €86.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €87.41. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €67.58 ($74.26) and a one year high of €100.42 ($110.35).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

