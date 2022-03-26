Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Price Target to €15.90

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €14.20 ($15.60) to €15.90 ($17.47) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

REPYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Repsol from €16.50 ($18.13) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repsol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Repsol from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.35.

REPYY stock opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52. Repsol has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.2623 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.58%. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.60%.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

