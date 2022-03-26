Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Price Target to €15.90

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €14.20 ($15.60) to €15.90 ($17.47) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.
REPYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Repsol from €16.50 ($18.13) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repsol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Repsol from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.35.
REPYY stock opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52. Repsol has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01.
About Repsol (Get Rating)
Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.
