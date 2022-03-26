Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Price Target to $18.00

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.70% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veris Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.
NYSE:VRE opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Veris Residential has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.01.
Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.
