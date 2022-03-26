Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $90.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NTAP. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of NetApp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Get NetApp alerts:

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $85.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.07. NetApp has a 52 week low of $70.47 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,252,933 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,679,944,000 after acquiring an additional 982,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,051,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $924,667,000 after purchasing an additional 407,285 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in NetApp by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,778,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $428,905,000 after acquiring an additional 346,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,656,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $427,514,000 after acquiring an additional 62,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,938,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $353,551,000 after purchasing an additional 87,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.