Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims BP (LON:BP) Target Price to GBX 450

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 455 ($5.99) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BP. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.94) target price on shares of BP in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BP from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 480 ($6.32) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on BP from GBX 475 ($6.25) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 401 ($5.28) to GBX 465 ($6.12) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.22) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Monday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 445 ($5.86).

BP stock opened at GBX 391.70 ($5.16) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 275.85 ($3.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 419.15 ($5.52). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 382.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 354.44. The company has a market capitalization of £76.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.94%.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 83 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.90) per share, for a total transaction of £308.76 ($406.48). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 90 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.40) per share, with a total value of £369 ($485.78).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

