Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates “€51.00” Price Target for Vossloh (ETR:VOS)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €51.00 ($56.04) price objective on Vossloh (ETR:VOS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($59.34) price objective on shares of Vossloh in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($59.34) price objective on shares of Vossloh in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Vossloh alerts:

Shares of Vossloh stock opened at €37.95 ($41.70) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $666.56 million and a PE ratio of 20.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €41.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is €44.08. Vossloh has a 12 month low of €34.75 ($38.19) and a 12 month high of €49.45 ($54.34).

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.