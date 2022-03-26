Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.33

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.33 and traded as low as C$0.29. Diamcor Mining shares last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 127,000 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.97 million and a P/E ratio of -8.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97.
Diamcor Mining Company Profile (CVE:DMI)
