Dimecoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,321.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 26th. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $1,321.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000099 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00116164 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

