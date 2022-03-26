DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.83

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.83 and last traded at C$1.88, with a volume of 28763 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$158.75 million and a PE ratio of -2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.27, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.92.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

