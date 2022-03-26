DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.83

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.83 and last traded at C$1.88, with a volume of 28763 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.93.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$158.75 million and a PE ratio of -2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.27, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.92.
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile (TSE:DRT)
Featured Stories
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.