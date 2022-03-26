Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Short Interest Update

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the February 28th total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.1 days.
DTNOF stock remained flat at $$1.46 during midday trading on Friday. Dno Asa has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30.
