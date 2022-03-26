Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doma Holdings Inc. is using machine intelligence and its proprietary technology solutions for real estate closing experience for current and prospective homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. Doma Holdings Inc., formerly known as Capitol Investment Corp. V, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get Doma alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DOMA. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Doma from $14.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Doma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doma presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Shares of DOMA opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18. Doma has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $10.23.

In other Doma news, Director Mark Ein purchased 332,970 shares of Doma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $799,128.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Doma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Doma during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Doma during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Doma during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Doma during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Doma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Doma (DOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.