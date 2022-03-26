Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $704,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,495 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,423 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $329,579,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $199,306,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after acquiring an additional 405,815 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2,850.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 394,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

Shares of BA stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $188.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,364,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,206,430. The firm has a market cap of $111.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.70. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $167.58 and a twelve month high of $260.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($15.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

