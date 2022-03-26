Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,996 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,057,298,000 after buying an additional 529,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,242,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,002,312,000 after buying an additional 141,498 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,541,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,282,234,000 after buying an additional 24,586 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.5% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,071,262,000 after buying an additional 1,784,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,132,511,000 after buying an additional 32,190 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.33.

Union Pacific stock traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $273.38. 2,814,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,423,327. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $273.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

