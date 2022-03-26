DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on DS Smith from GBX 430 ($5.66) to GBX 435 ($5.73) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DS Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.74) to GBX 570 ($7.50) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $336.83.
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.
