DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target Cut to $39.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered DXC Technology from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.25.

NYSE:DXC opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 25.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,442,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,099,000 after acquiring an additional 224,946 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,054,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,324,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,962,000 after acquiring an additional 180,986 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 11.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,552,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,614,000 after acquiring an additional 554,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

