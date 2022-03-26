Dynamic (DYN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $72.00

Dynamic (DYN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $72.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,456.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,142.48 or 0.07068591 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.06 or 0.00281311 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $361.54 or 0.00813235 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00106688 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00013073 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007633 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.41 or 0.00466533 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $205.72 or 0.00462736 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

