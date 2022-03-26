Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

EBMT stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $25.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.52.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBMT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

