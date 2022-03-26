East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Short Interest Down 81.1% in March

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the February 28th total of 140,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 602,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EJPRY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 55,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,359. East Japan Railway has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $13.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26.

East Japan Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.

