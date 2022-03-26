Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 169,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $20,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 357.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

EMN stock opened at $110.69 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.14.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,887. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

