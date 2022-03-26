Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 76.2% from the February 28th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EIM stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.32. 336,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,368. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $14.01.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.0454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%.

In related news, insider Craig R. Brandon acquired 21,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIM. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,372,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 769,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after buying an additional 387,939 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $3,711,000. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,923,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,110,000 after buying an additional 128,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 415,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 125,231 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.