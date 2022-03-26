Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $81.39

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 81.39 ($1.07) and traded as low as GBX 77.40 ($1.02). Ediston Property Investment shares last traded at GBX 78.40 ($1.03), with a volume of 287,917 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 81.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 79.23. The company has a market capitalization of £165.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a GBX 0.42 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Ediston Property Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

In other news, insider William Hill bought 13,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,021.55 ($13,193.19). Also, insider Imogen Moss acquired 13,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 76 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £9,975.76 ($13,132.91).

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

