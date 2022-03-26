eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.64.

Several analysts have recently commented on EFTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $6.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Ehrlich purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,000 shares of company stock worth $70,370.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,487,000. Abingworth LLP purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,027,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,503,000. OUP Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $8,493,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 71,796 shares during the period. 35.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFTR stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.80. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $40.42. The company has a current ratio of 13.30, a quick ratio of 13.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.68. As a group, analysts predict that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

