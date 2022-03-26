EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 1,940.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:EVAHF opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. EGF Theramed Health has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.14.

About EGF Theramed Health

EGF Theramed Health Corp., a consumer technology company, develops technologies, products, and diagnostic tools for personalized medical care. It engages in the provision of biomedical online services for monitoring and treating common health problems; and extraction and purification of botanical extracts and creation of extract formulations, as well as development of medical monitoring device technologies.

